Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $272.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLT

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.