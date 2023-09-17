Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after buying an additional 1,830,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

