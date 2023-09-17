Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after buying an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,101,000 after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $98.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.73 and a fifty-two week high of $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.59.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

