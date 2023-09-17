Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Crown Castle by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,574,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $164.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

