Critical Survey: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and SmartRent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 SmartRent 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Kyndryl presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. SmartRent has a consensus target price of $5.23, suggesting a potential upside of 79.73%. Given SmartRent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Kyndryl.

This table compares Kyndryl and SmartRent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -7.47% -15.82% -2.23% SmartRent -34.33% -18.79% -12.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and SmartRent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $16.93 billion 0.22 -$1.38 billion ($5.57) -2.88 SmartRent $206.53 million 2.82 -$96.32 million ($0.36) -8.08

SmartRent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl. SmartRent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyndryl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SmartRent beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

