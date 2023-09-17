Critical Contrast: Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) versus Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) and Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wheels Up Experience and Jet.AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheels Up Experience 0 3 2 0 2.40 Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 710.13%. Given Wheels Up Experience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wheels Up Experience is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheels Up Experience $1.52 billion 0.05 -$555.16 million ($23.48) -0.13 Jet.AI $21.86 million 1.21 $7.18 million $0.07 43.43

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Jet.AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jet.AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wheels Up Experience. Wheels Up Experience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jet.AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Wheels Up Experience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wheels Up Experience and Jet.AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheels Up Experience -38.75% -192.29% -26.39% Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05%

Volatility & Risk

Wheels Up Experience has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jet.AI beats Wheels Up Experience on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc. provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations. It operates a fleet of approximately 1,500 aircraft. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. In addition, the company offers Reroute software, that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances. Further, it is involved in the aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

