CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 79 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.