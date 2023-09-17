CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,610,000 after purchasing an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.34. 5,620,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,410. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

