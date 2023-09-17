CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 5,140 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

PAPR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,939 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $664.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

