Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.55. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 135,883 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 39,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

