Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Raised by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up approximately 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Corning by 70.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.