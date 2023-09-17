COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

