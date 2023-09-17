COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Plans $0.05 Final Dividend

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th.
COG Financial Services Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29.
COG Financial Services Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COG Financial Services
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.