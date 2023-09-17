CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CNX Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.