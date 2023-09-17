Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 40.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $171.49 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -372.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.86.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

