CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $934,288.27

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $30.30 million and $934,288.27 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014550 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,602.23 or 1.00013145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03745935 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,079,491.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.