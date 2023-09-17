Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,940,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,398. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average of $242.34.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

