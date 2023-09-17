Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,532 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $75.26. 1,571,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,431. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

