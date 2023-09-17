Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 208.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BA stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $208.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
