Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,727,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

