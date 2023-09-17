Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $19.96 on Friday, hitting $851.68. 5,018,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,156. The firm has a market cap of $351.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $875.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

