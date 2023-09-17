Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,159 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $37.88. 68,881,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. The company has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

