Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 807,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after acquiring an additional 674,652 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.01. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

