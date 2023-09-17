Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.38 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $8.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $556.36. 2,945,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $571.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $551.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.60.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

