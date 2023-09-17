Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.