Capital CS Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

