Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $530.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.94. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.