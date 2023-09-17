Capital CS Group LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 730,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,911,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after purchasing an additional 888,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

