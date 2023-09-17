Capital CS Group LLC Invests $362,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SMH stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.49 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

