Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $480.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

