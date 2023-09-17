Brookstone Capital Management Has $22.11 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,862 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.09. 9,367,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,018,939. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.01.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

