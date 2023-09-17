Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $83,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VUG traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $283.46. The company had a trading volume of 636,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,487. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average of $266.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

