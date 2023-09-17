Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 8,959 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. The stock had a trading volume of 614,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.