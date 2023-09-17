Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 33,319 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 2,326,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

