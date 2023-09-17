Brokerages Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Price Target at $9.38

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

STGW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.09. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

