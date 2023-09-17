Brickley Wealth Management Purchases 236 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,667,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,235. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.