BP (LON:BP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.13) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. HSBC boosted their target price on BP from GBX 515 ($6.44) to GBX 555 ($6.95) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.51) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BP from GBX 570 ($7.13) to GBX 530 ($6.63) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 610.11 ($7.63).

BP stock opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.55) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 482.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 492.93. The stock has a market cap of £89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 421.10 ($5.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 2,784.81%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 73 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($472.29). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 63 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($388.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $106,482. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

