Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.07%.

In other news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,337 shares of company stock worth $17,736,700 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,911,000 after purchasing an additional 894,974 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

