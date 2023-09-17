BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) PT Raised to $50.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

BHP Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

BHP opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.