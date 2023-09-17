Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 4,489 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,489 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 3.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,700,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.41.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

