Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.