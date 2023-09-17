Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

