Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $260.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.19.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

