Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 217.6% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.32. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

