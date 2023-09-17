Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.5% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.