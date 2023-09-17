Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,300 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

