Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

