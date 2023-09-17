Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

