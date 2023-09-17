Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Banco Itaú Chile has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

