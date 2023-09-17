Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,859 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baker Boyer National Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. 614,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

