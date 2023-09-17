Baker Boyer National Bank Has $13.39 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. 630,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,650. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $46.96.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.